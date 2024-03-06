Eddie Rosario and the Washington Nationals agree to a minor league deal, AP source says

Outfielder Eddie Rosario and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a minor league contract with a non-roster invitation to spring training. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press about it on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because Rosario’s agreement had not been announced. The 32-year-old Rosario is a left-handed hitter who has played nine seasons in the major leagues with the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves. He has a lifetime batting average of .268 and an OPS of .755. He started most of Atlanta’s games in left field last season, hitting 21 homers with 74 RBIs. But the Braves declined a $9 million option for this season.

