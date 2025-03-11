Eagles send Gardner-Johnson to Texans. Vikings bolster offensive, defensive lines in NFL free agency

The wheeling and dealing continued on the eve of the NFL’s start of its new league year. A day after defensive tackle Milton Williams and edge rusher Josh Sweat agreed to leave Philadelphia via free agency, the Super Bowl champs agreed to send star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for guard Kenyon Green and a swap of late-round draft picks. The Minnesota Vikings made a splash by agreeing to terms on contracts with former Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and former Indianapolis guard Will Fries, who follows center Ryan Kelly from the Colts to the Vikings.

