Eagles need more out of QB Jalen Hurts if they’re serious about winning a Super Bowl

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Payan]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles return home after a season-opening victory in Brazil to face Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. Following late-season struggles in 2023, Philadelphia is looking to make another deep postseason run after reaching the Super Bowl following the 2022 season. Cousins hopes to bounce back from a disappointing debut in Atlanta’s Week 1 defeat to the Steelers. Ahead of the game, the Eagles will honor Nick Foles, who led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl win during his 11-year NFL career.

