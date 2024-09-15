Eagles need more out of QB Jalen Hurts if they’re serious about winning a Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles return home after a season-opening victory in Brazil to face Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. Following late-season struggles in 2023, Philadelphia is looking to make another deep postseason run after reaching the Super Bowl following the 2022 season. Cousins hopes to bounce back from a disappointing debut in Atlanta’s Week 1 defeat to the Steelers. Ahead of the game, the Eagles will honor Nick Foles, who led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl win during his 11-year NFL career.

