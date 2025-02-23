Duke’s Jai Lucas agrees to take over at Miami, contract still pending, AP source says

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas has agreed to become the next head coach at Miami, pending the completion of contract negotiations, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Lucas and the Hurricanes will work toward finalizing that contract in the coming weeks, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Saturday because neither side has confirmed any details publicly.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.