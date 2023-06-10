Duke within a win of 1st College World Series since 1961; TCU beats Indiana State

Duke moved within a win of reaching the College World Series for the first time in 62 years and TCU will make the final eight of the NCAA Tournament with one more victory over Indiana State. The Blue Devils opened their best-of-three super regional with a 5-4 win at Virginia. TCU beat Indiana State 4-1 in Fort Worth, Texas. Since the tournament went to its current format in 1999, the winner of a super regional opener made the CWS in Omaha, Nebraska, 78% of the time. Oral Roberts was at Oregon and South Carolina at Florida in other super regional openers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.