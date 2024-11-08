Ducks play the Wild on losing streak

Minnesota Wild (9-2-2, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-6-2, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -185, Ducks +154; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks play the Minnesota Wild after losing three games in a row.

Anaheim has a 4-6-2 record overall and a 2-3-0 record on its home ice. The Ducks have given up 36 goals while scoring 25 for a -11 scoring differential.

Minnesota is 9-2-2 overall and 6-1-1 in road games. The Wild have gone 2-0-1 in one-goal games.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has five goals and five assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has eight goals and seven assists for the Wild. Marat Khusnutdinov has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Wild: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.