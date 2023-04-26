Drury, Angels ride 4-run first to 5-3 win over Athletics
By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (6) celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a triple hit by Brandon Drury during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Anthony Rendon also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Drury had a two-run triple, and the Los Angeles Angels used a four-run first inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Tuesday night. Mike Trout went 2-for-4 with a double, Shohei Ohtani had two stolen bases, and the Angels have alternated wins and losses over their past five games. Shea Langeliers hit a home run, Mason Miller gave up four runs in four innings, and the A’s lost for the 10th time in their past 12 games.
Oakland Athletics' Shea Langeliers (23) celebrates with Tony Kemp (5) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) touches his hair before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon (6) celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a triple hit by Brandon Drury during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Mike Trout also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)