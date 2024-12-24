Drew Lock likely to start at QB for the Giants against the Colts on Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Drew Lock is likely going to start at quarterback for the New York Giants against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday when they try to end a franchise-record 10-game losing streak. Lock started in Atlanta last weekend and his status became an issue after the 34-7 loss when coach Brian Daboll said the 28-year-old was having an issue with his right shoulder. An MRI was done Monday and Daboll said Tuesday that Lock would be his starter if he stayed healthy. The Giants can eliminate the Colts from the playoff picture with a win.

