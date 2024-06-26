Dream leaning on veteran Tina Charles to help fill scoring void left by Rhyne Howard’s injury

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Top scorer Rhyne Howard is out indefinitely with an ankle injury, making it more important for veteran Tina Charles to add punch to the Atlanta Dream’s low-scoring attack as they attempt to remain in the WNBA playoff picture. Coach Tanisha Wright and the Dream are leaning on experienced leadership from Charles, a former MVP who is on the cusp of moving into the top three of the league’s all-time scoring list. The Dream play Friday at Connecticut. Atlanta has lost three straight games and five of six. Charles, the 2012 league MVP with Connecticut, is an eight-time All-Star.

