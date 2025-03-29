Doyle and Farmer help the Rockies beat the Rays 2-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brenton Doyle and Kyle Farmer each hit an RBI single to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Saturday.

Doyle drove in Nick Martini with a grounder back up the middle in the third inning. Farmer’s liner to right in the seventh brought home Hunter Goodman for a 2-0 lead.

Tampa Bay finished with 12 hits in its second regular-season game at the spring training home of the New York Yankees. But the Rays went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base.

Tampa Bay is playing at Steinbrenner Field after Hurricane Milton destroyed the Tropicana Field roof on Oct. 9. It beat Colorado 3-2 on Friday on opening day on Kameron Misner’s game-ending homer in the ninth inning.

Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela was tagged for nine hits in 4 1/3 innings on Saturday. He also walked two, but he managed to keep the Rays off the scoreboard.

Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle fouls off a pitch from Tampa Bay Rays Zack Littell during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay scored in the eighth on Taylor Walls’ two-out RBI single off Angel Chivilli. Jonny DeLuca followed with a walk, but Seth Halvorsen escaped the jam by retiring Yandy Díaz on a grounder to first.

Halvorsen also worked a perfect ninth for his third career save.

