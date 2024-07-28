Downright defensive, US women’s Olympic basketball team fine-tunes its defense ahead of first game

PARIS (AP) — One of the challenges that the U.S. women’s basketball team faces at the Paris Olympics with limited practice time is getting everyone on the same page defensively. There’s no doubt that all 12 players on the roster can score at will, but it takes time to build the chemistry and trust necessary to be a great defensive team. For now, it’s a work in progress, with the first test coming Monday against Japan. Japan plays a style with all five players on the perimeter, which negates a little bit of the Americans’ interior advantage. That means that players like Brittney Griner, A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart may have to guard more on the outside with no true post player for the Japanese team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.