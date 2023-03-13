Doubles star Bob Bryan succeeds Fish as US Davis Cup captain

Bob Bryan is the new captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team. The U.S. Tennis Association announced the appointment on Monday. Bryan was half of a record-breaking men’s doubles duo with his twin brother, Mike. They won 16 Grand Slam doubles titles together and helped the United States claim the 2007 Davis Cup by beating Russia in the final. That was the last time the country won the competition. Bryan succeeds Mardy Fish as captain. Bryan had served as an assistant to Fish and filled for him once when Fish had COVID-19. Fish was in the job since 2019 and left the post in January.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.