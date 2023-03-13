Doubles star Bob Bryan replaces Fish as US Davis Cup captain

Bob Bryan is the new captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team. The U.S. Tennis Association is announcing the appointment on Monday. Bryan was half of a record-breaking men’s doubles duo with his twin brother, Mike. They helped the United States claim the 2007 Davis Cup. That was the last time the country won the competition. Bryan replaces Mardy Fish as captain. Fish had been in the job since 2019 and left the post in January.

