Donovan Solano and Mariners finalize $3.5 million, 1-year contract

SEATTLE (AP) — Infielder Donovan Solano and the Seattle Mariners have finalized a $3.5 million, one-year contract. Solano can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances. The 37-year-old hit .286 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 96 games with San Diego last year, including .302 with four home runs against left-handers. He is a .279 career hitter with 40 homers and 279 RBIs in 11 major league seasons with Miami, the New York Yankees, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Minnesota and San Diego.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.