Dodgers-Padres season opener is a triumphant homecoming for Korean star Kim

By KIM TONG-HYUNG The Associated Press
San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim attends a baseball workout at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ahn Young-joon]

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — There’s so much focus on Shohei Ohtani as his Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres start the MLB season this week in the first-ever regular season games in South Korea. But the two-game “Seoul Series” starting Wednesday is also a triumphant homecoming for Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who is coming off a career year and returning to a stadium he previously called home.

