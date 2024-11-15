Dodgers’ Brusdar Graterol to miss first half of next season after shoulder surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Brusdar Graterol will miss the first half of next season after having surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder. The Dodgers say the surgery was performed Thursday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Graterol is expected to return in the second half of 2025. Graterol pitched in seven games during the regular season and three in the World Series against the New York Yankees, which the Dodgers won in five games. He allowed three hits over 2 1/3 scoreless innings in those World Series appearances.

