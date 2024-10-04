DJ McKinney, Hunter Watson power Sam Houston to 4th straight win, 41-21 over UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — DJ McKinney ran for 138 yards with two touchdowns, Hunter Watson threw for two scores and Sam Houston defeated UTEP 41-21 for its fourth consecutive victory. Sam Houston drove 62 yards, 90 yards and 68 yards for third-quarter touchdowns that made it 38-7. Sam Houston had 206 yards of total offense in the third quarter. The Miners picked up their first offensive touchdown late in the third when Cade McConnell hit Marcus Vinson with a 52-yard pass that made it 38-14. Ezell Jolly had a short touchdown run that made it 38-21 before Sam Houston added a late field goal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.