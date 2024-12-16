Dick Van Arsdale, 3-time All-Star and a member of the original Phoenix Suns in 1968, dies at 81

PHOENIX (AP) — Dick Van Arsdale, a three-time All-Star who became the first Phoenix Suns player after being selected by the franchise in the 1968 expansion draft, has died. He was 81. The Suns announced Van Arsdale’s death on Monday and a team spokesman confirmed that the franchise had received the news from his family. A cause of death wasn’t disclosed. The 6-foot-5 Van Arsdale played his first three NBA seasons with the New York Knicks before being selected by the Suns in the expansion draft. Van Arsdale was part of the franchise’s 1976 team that advanced to the NBA Finals before losing to the Boston Celtics.

