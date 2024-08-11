Diana Taurasi wins her record 6th Olympic gold medal as US women’s basketball beats France

PARIS (AP) — Diana Taurasi stands alone in Olympic basketball lore. She is the first player to win six gold medals. The 42-year-old American was part of the U.S. team that beat France 67-66 on Sunday. That broke her tie with longtime American teammate Sue Bird for most golds in Olympic basketball history. Unlike the previous five Olympics she has competed in, Taurasi wasn’t a major factor on the court a the U.S. continued its run of eight consecutive gold medals. She didn’t play in this title game. Taurasi still provided valuable leadership off the court for the Americans whose Olympic winning streak now is 61 straight dating back to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

