Diamondbacks relievers Thyago Vieira and Josh Winder both need Tommy John surgery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitchers Thyago Vieira and Josh Winder both need Tommy John surgery. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo announced the pitchers’ injuries Thursday. Vieira and Winder were candidates for bullpen roles this season. Vieira appeared in 11 games last season for the D-backs with a 2.87 ERA, striking out 14 batters over 15 1/3 innings. Winder pitched for the Minnesota Twins in parts of the last three seasons and had a 3.00 ERA over four outings in 2024.

