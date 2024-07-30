Diamondbacks add slugger Josh Bell, reliever Dylan Floro to fortify roster for stretch run

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Miami Marlins' Josh Bell watches his double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey Phelps]

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired slugger Josh Bell and reliever Dylan Floro at Tuesday’s trade deadline, fortifying their lineup and bullpen for the stretch run in a crowded National League playoff race. The 31-year-old Bell is hitting .239 with 14 homers for the Marlins this season. Miami will receive a player to be named or cash in return. Bell is in the second season of a $33 million, two-year deal he signed with Cleveland, which traded him to Miami at the 2023 deadline. The 33-year-old Floro had a 2.06 ERA over 51 appearances this season for the Washington Nationals.

