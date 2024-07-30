Diamondbacks add slugger Josh Bell, reliever Dylan Floro to fortify roster for stretch run

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired slugger Josh Bell and reliever Dylan Floro at Tuesday’s trade deadline, fortifying their lineup and bullpen for the stretch run in a crowded National League playoff race. The 31-year-old Bell is hitting .239 with 14 homers for the Marlins this season. Miami will receive a player to be named or cash in return. Bell is in the second season of a $33 million, two-year deal he signed with Cleveland, which traded him to Miami at the 2023 deadline. The 33-year-old Floro had a 2.06 ERA over 51 appearances this season for the Washington Nationals.

