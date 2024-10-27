Dexter Dunn sets record for Breeders Crown victories by a driver in a year with 6

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dexter Dunn drove Twin B Joe Fresh to victory Saturday in the $400,000 Breeders Crown Mare Pace at the Meadowlands Racetrack to set the record for Breeders Crown victories by a driver in a year with six. The previous record of five was set by David Miller in 2015 at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto. Dunn’s victory with Twin B Joe Fresh came in the last of the Breeders Crown’s 12 events over the weekend at the Meadowlands. Dunn won Friday with 2-year-old female pacer Miki And Minnie and 2-year-old male trotter Maryland, then added Saturday wins with 3-year-old female pacer My Girl EJ, 3-year-old male pacer Mirage Hanover, 4-year-old male trotter Winner’s Bet, and Twin B Joe Fresh.

