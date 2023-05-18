Devin Haney faces Vasiliy Lomachenko for undisputed lightweight championship

LAS VEGAS (AP) — This is the fight Devin Haney wanted four years ago. But he was still working his way toward becoming a championship fighter in 2019. Vasiliy Lomachenko was viewed by many as the best pound-for-pound boxer at the time. Fighting Haney didn’t interest him. Haney now is the undisputed lightweight champion. He has given Lomachenko a shot at the title. The two will meet in a 12-round match for the title Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

