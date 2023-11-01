Devils visit the Wild after Bratt’s 2-goal performance

New Jersey Devils (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-4-2, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Minnesota Wild after Jesper Bratt’s two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Devils’ 4-3 win.

Minnesota had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 26-14-4 record at home last season. The Wild gave up 2.7 goals per game while scoring 2.9 last season.

New Jersey went 52-22-8 overall and 30-12-5 in road games last season. The Devils committed 273 total penalties last season, averaging 3.3 per game and serving 7.7 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Matt Boldy: out (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (upper body), Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Alex Goligoski: out (lower body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

Devils: Tomas Nosek: out (lower body), Brian Halonen: out (lower body), Nico Hischier: day to day (upper body), Nico Daws: out (hip), Nolan Foote: out (upper body), Colin Miller: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.