Devils host the Wild after Hischier’s hat trick

Minnesota Wild (41-28-5, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (39-29-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Minnesota Wild after Nico Hischier’s hat trick against the Minnesota Wild in the Devils’ 5-2 win.

New Jersey has a 39-29-7 record overall and a 17-13-5 record in home games. The Devils have a +26 scoring differential, with 223 total goals scored and 197 given up.

Minnesota has a 41-28-5 record overall and a 22-11-3 record in road games. The Wild have a 36-3-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Monday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Devils won 5-2 in the last meeting. Hischier led the Devils with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefan Noesen has scored 20 goals with 18 assists for the Devils. Hischier has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 24 goals and 38 assists for the Wild. Frederick Gaudreau has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.