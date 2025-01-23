Devils honor former Stanley Cup-winning coach Jacques Lemaire

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils honored former coach Jacques Lemaire, inducting the 11-time Stanley Cup champion into the team’s Ring of Honor. The 79-year-old Lemaire, who coached the Devils to their first championship in 1995, was celebrated during a pregame ceremony before New Jersey’s game against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. He was joined at center ice by former players including goaltender Martin Brodeur, defensemen Scott Stevens, Scott Niedermayer and Larry Robinson.

