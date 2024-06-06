Detroit Tigers’ Kenta Maeda leaves game with apparent injury after throwing 2 pitches

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Kenta Maeda left his road start against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night after throwing two pitches because of right-side abdominal discomfort. Maeda, 36, threw a four-seam fastball for a strike and a slider for a ball, after which he winced. Catcher Jake Rogers headed to the mound, and manager A.J. Hinch, trainer Ryne Eubanks and interpreter Daichi Sekizaki headed there from the dugout. During the subsequent conference, Maeda rubbed his right side. Maeda is 2-2 with a 6.25 ERA in nine starts.

