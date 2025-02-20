Details of Ty France’s $1 million, 1-year contract with the Minnesota Twins

Details of Ty France’s $1 million, 1-year contract with the Minnesota Twins:

2025 base salary: $1 million, of which $250,000 is guaranteed

Performance bonuses:

$50,000 each for 300, 325, 350, 375 and 400 plate appearances

$100,000 for 450 plate appearances

$150,000 for 550 plate appearances

