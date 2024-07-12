Destination Paris: Swimmer Abbey Weitzeil ready for new Olympic roles: leader, mentor, cheerleader

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Abbey Weitzeil will take on some new responsibilities at the Paris Olympics. Leader. Mentor. A shoulder to cry on. Weitzeil will head to her third Summer Games with only one chance to swim, and not on her own. She’ll be part of the 4×100-meter freestyle relay. Weitzeil failed to qualify for an individual event during the trials in Indianapolis, finishing fifth in the 100 freestyle and the heartbreaking third spot in the 50 free. Only the top two in each event get to swim individually at the games. She’s trying to make the best of it, knowing what an honor it is to be a three-time Olympian.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.