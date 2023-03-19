DeRozan leads balanced attack as Bulls beat Heat 113-99

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points to lead a balanced Bulls offense and Chicago held off a late surge by Miami to beat the Heat 113-99. DeRozan shot 9 of 12 from the floor to help the Bulls sweep the season series from the Heat. Coby White made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, Zach LaVine also had 18 and Patrick Beverley added 17 as the Bulls shot 56.3% from the field overall, including 17 for 34 from 3-point range. Miami was led by 24 points from Jimmy Butler and 23 from Bam Adebayo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.