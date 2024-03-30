Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray out against Timberwolves, missing 4th straight game

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are missing Jamal Murray for their showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in Denver. Murray is missing his fourth straight game as he continues to deal with a sprained left ankle and a swollen right knee. The winner of the game will emerge as the leader in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Both the Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder began the night a half game behind the Nuggets.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.