Denis Bouanga scores twice as LAFC snaps Sounders’ five-match win streak with 3-0 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored on a first-half penalty kick before adding a second-half goal and Los Angeles FC snapped the Seattle Sounders’ five-match win streak with a 3-0 victory. LAFC (14-5-5) took a 1-0 lead just 16 minutes into the match after a hand ball foul on Seattle defender Nouhou Tolo following a video review led to Bouanga’s PK. Mateusz Bogusz gave LAFC a two-goal lead when he scored unassisted in the 26th minute off a set piece. It was his 13th goal of the season. Bouanga found the net for the 16th time this season to make it 3-0 in the 74th minute. Stefan Frei, who posted the 112th shutout of his career to tie Kevin Hartman for second on the all-time list his last time out, had just one save for the Sounders (10-8-7).

