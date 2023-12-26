Defense’s continued struggles raise questions over how much longer Packers can stay in playoff hunt

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones says he believes he’s part of a playoff-caliber team.

But it’s only evident to anyone else when the Packers have the ball.

The Packers (7-8) still maintain postseason hopes as they head into a crucial Sunday night matchup at Minnesota (7-8), but it’s hard to imagine them staying in contention if their defense doesn’t improve in a hurry.

“This does definitely feel like a playoff team,” Jones said after the Packers’ 33-30 victory at Carolina on Sunday. “We’re a resilient team. We’re a team that’s never going to quit and lay down for anybody. We got a bunch of guys who are ready to come out and compete. We showed when we’re playing our best ball, we can compete with anybody.”

Their defense hasn’t been playing its best for quite some time.

After Tommy DeVito of the New York Giants and Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield each earned NFC offensive player of the week honors for leading their teams to victories over Green Bay, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was fielding questions about defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s job security.

That defense possibly was even worse Sunday.

Carolina rookie Bryce Young threw for a career-high 312 yards as the Panthers erased a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit. Carolina scored a season-high 30 points, the first time the Panthers had exceeded 18 points since Oct. 15.

Even after Green Bay’s Anders Carlson put the Packers ahead by kicking a 32-yard field goal with 19 seconds left, Young drove the Panthers into position for a tying field goal before time ran out.

A Green Bay defense that had allowed more than 25 points just once in its first 13 games has yielded at least 30 points in each of its past two games. The Packers have given up an average of 29.3 points over their past three games.

Now that defense gets a Sunday night rematch with the Minnesota Vikings, who won 24-10 at Green Bay on Oct. 29, but lost quarterback Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury that day.

“Everything’s at stake,” LaFleur said. “We’re going into a great environment next week in Minnesota against a really good football team, and it’s going to be a great challenge. But this is what we prepare for all year, every day, every week, so we’ll be excited about that opportunity.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The Packers had their highest point total since a season-opening 38-20 victory at Chicago. … QB Jordan Love had an efficient performance even with injuries sidelining WRs Christian Watson and Jayden Reed for the entire game and knocking out WR Dontayvion Wicks late in the game. … Love also led a drive that ended with the winning field goal.

WHAT NEEDS WORK

Pretty much everything on defense. The Packers got criticized for their soft zone coverage against Tampa Bay, but they fared just as poorly Sunday while playing more man to man. The secondary misses CB Rasul Douglas, who got traded to the Buffalo Bills when the Packers were 2-5 and didn’t seem likely to be competing for a playoff berth late in the season. … As well as the offense played for much of the game, the Packers went three-and-out two straight times in the fourth quarter to assist the Panthers’ comeback.

STOCK UP

Jones ran for 127 yards on 21 carries, setting season highs in both categories. … After totaling seven catches for 62 yards and no scores during Green Bay’s two-game skid, WR Romeo Doubs had four receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown Sunday. His 36-yard grab helped set up the winning field goal. … Love has 13 touchdown passes and only one interception over his past six games. … WR Bo Melton, who entered the game with one career catch, had four receptions for 44 yards.

STOCK DOWN

CBs Jaire Alexander was playing for the first time since missing six games with a shoulder issue and CB Eric Stokes was in his second game since coming off injured reserve with a hamstring problem, but neither player was effective Sunday. Alexander, who hadn’t been named a game captain, also still came out for the coin toss to open the game and nearly cost his team by initially saying the Packers wanted to be on defense first rather than saying they deferred the option. The Packers received a break when referee Alex Kemp asked him to clarify.

INJURIES

Wicks left the game with a chest injury. Watson (hamstring) missed a third straight game and S Darnell Savage (shoulder) sat out a second straight game. Reed (toe/chest) and LB De’Vondre Campbell (neck) also didn’t play.

KEY NUMBER

100 — Jones’ 127-yard effort was the first 100-yard rushing or receiving performance in a single game by a Packer all season.

NEXT STEPS

The Packers visit Minnesota in a game with huge playoff implications before closing the regular season by hosting the Chicago Bears.

