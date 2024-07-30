Defending champion US women fall to Germany in pool play in 3×3 basketball at Paris Games

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Svenja Brunckhorst of Germany, center, and teammates high five at the start of the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match between Germany and the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

PARIS (AP) — The defending champion U.S. women fell to Germany 17-13 in the opening game of pool play in 3×3 basketball. Hailey Van Lith led the U.S. with six points. But she was struggling after the game, and she said she believes the heat exacerbated an illness she already was dealing with. “I think I actually have a cold,” she said. “I think it was from the rain in the opening ceremony. So, I think it’s a combination of that, but I’ll be fine. I played through it in the NCAA tournament, so there’s nothing that’s going to take me out.”

