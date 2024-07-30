PARIS (AP) — The defending champion U.S. women fell to Germany 17-13 in the opening game of pool play in 3×3 basketball. Hailey Van Lith led the U.S. with six points. But she was struggling after the game, and she said she believes the heat exacerbated an illness she already was dealing with. “I think I actually have a cold,” she said. “I think it was from the rain in the opening ceremony. So, I think it’s a combination of that, but I’ll be fine. I played through it in the NCAA tournament, so there’s nothing that’s going to take me out.”

