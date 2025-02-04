De’Aaron Fox trade is familiar for Kings interim coach Doug Christie

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kings interim coach Doug Christie knows what it feels like to be traded midseason.

That’s because it happened to him, in Sacramento, where he spent the majority of his playing career. So he understands all too well what De’Aaron Fox experienced Monday when the team officially dealt its star point guard to San Antonio as part of a three-team trade.

“Ever since the first time I saw him play, (I) was a big time fan, and this doesn’t change anything as far as always rooting for him,” Christie said before Monday’s game against Minnesota. “I told him as much.”

Fox was drafted fifth overall by the Kings in 2017 and was in his eighth year with the franchise. In 45 games this season, he averaged 25 points and 6.1 assists.

The Kings also sent Kevin Huerter to the Chicago Bulls and Jordan McLaughlin to the Spurs. They acquired guards Zach LaVine from the Bulls and Sidy Cissoko from the Spurs, plus three first-round and three second-round draft picks.

The trade was yet another shakeup after coach Mike Brown’s firing for a team battling to make the Western Conference playoffs. Christie said he had conversations with a few of the team’s younger players about navigating the business side of trades.

“I wanted to let them know that I’m here for you, your teammates are here for you,” Christie said. “That’s part of what this is. You’re not out there all alone.”

LaVine, who spent his first three seasons with Minnesota, was not with his new team for Monday’s game. The 11-year veteran is averaging 24 points and 4.5 assists this season.

“Both of those guys are immensely talented and they bring similar but a little bit different stuff, so not until we actually have Zach will I go down that (road),” Christie said when asked to compare the two key players in the trade. “Tonight I’m focused on Minnesota. Those guys in that locker room are focused on Minnesota. It’s the only thing on our radar.”

