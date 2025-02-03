De’Aaron Fox joins Victor Wembanyama as part of a 3-team trade involving the Kings, Bulls and Spurs

Victor Wembanyama has a new point guard. De’Aaron Fox is on his way out of Sacramento and headed to San Antonio. Fox is one of the centerpieces of a three-team trade agreed to by three teams and finalized on Monday. The deal sends Zach LaVine from Chicago to Sacramento, Zach Collins from San Antonio to Chicago and Kevin Huerter from the Kings to the Bulls.

