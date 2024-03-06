Dartmouth men’s basketball vote to unionize seen as overdue milestone to college athlete advocates
For those who have led unsuccessful labor movements involving NCAA athletes, the vote by Dartmouth men’s basketball players felt momentous. In a 13-2 vote supervised by the National Labor Relations Board, players elected to join the Service Employees International Union Local 560. Ramogi Huma, a longtime advocate for college athletes, calls it a milestone that should have happened long ago. Huma helped organize a movement to unionize Northwestern football players in 2015 that failed. The Dartmouth effort faces a long road, including a potential court fight.
