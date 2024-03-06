Dartmouth men’s basketball vote to unionize seen as overdue milestone to college athlete advocates

By RALPH D. RUSSO The Associated Press
A poster of a basketball player is attached to a lamppost on the campus of Dartmouth College, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Hanover, N.H. Dartmouth basketball players voted to form a union, an unprecedented step in the continued deterioration of the NCAA's amateur business model. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Robert F. Bukaty]

For those who have led unsuccessful labor movements involving NCAA athletes, the vote by Dartmouth men’s basketball players felt momentous. In a 13-2 vote supervised by the National Labor Relations Board, players elected to join the Service Employees International Union Local 560. Ramogi Huma, a longtime advocate for college athletes, calls it a milestone that should have happened long ago. Huma helped organize a movement to unionize Northwestern football players in 2015 that failed. The Dartmouth effort faces a long road, including a potential court fight.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.