Danielle Hunter, Derrick Henry head the list of available remaining free agents after a wild Day 1

There’s still plenty of star-quality players available after a wild opening to the NFL’s free agency period. Derrick Henry, Danielle Hunter, Calvin Ridley, Tyron Smith, Stephon Gilmore and Kendall Fuller are among the talented players who hadn’t reached contract agreements as of late Monday evening. Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley and Brian Burns have already found new teams. So have Christian Wilkins, Gardner Minshew, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Jacobs, D’Andre Swift, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, Devin Singletary, Dorance Armstrong, Tyler Biadasz, Chidobe Awuzie, Lloyd Cushenberry and Xavier McKinney.

