Daly, Johnson, Pastrana vying for 6 openings in Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — IndyCar regular Conor Daly, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and action sports star Travis Pastrana are among the drivers vying for six open spots in the Daytona 500 this weekend. Thirty-six drivers already are locked into the 40-car field based on NASCAR’s charter system. Daly, Johnson and Pastrana will vie alongside youngsters Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and Zane Smith for the final coveted spots. Two of them will get in during single-lap qualifying runs Wednesday night. That will leave four guys vying for the final two spots in twin qualifying races Thursday.

