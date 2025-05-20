Dallas visits Minnesota after Collier’s 23-point outing

Dallas Wings (0-2, 0-2 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (2-0, 2-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts the Dallas Wings after Napheesa Collier scored 23 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 89-75 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Minnesota finished 16-4 at home and 14-6 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Lynx gave up 75.6 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Dallas finished 6-14 in Western Conference action and 9-31 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Wings averaged 7.1 steals, 4.0 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: Kayla McBride: out (personal).

Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.