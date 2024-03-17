Dallas Stars unveil statue of Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars unveiled a statue of Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano during their home game against the Los Angeles Kings. Modano is the franchise leader in goals, assists and games played. Modano joins former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki as players with statues on the plaza at American Airlines Center. Nowitzki led the Mavs to their only NBA title. Modano played 20 of his 21 NHL seasons with the Stars franchise, dating to its days as the North Stars. The Hockey Hall of Famer was the NHL’s first overall draft pick in 1988.

