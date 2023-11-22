Dak Prescott, Khalil Mack, Maxx Cosby among 32 nominees for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Dak Prescott, three-time All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack and two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby are among the 32 nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes those who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The award was created in 2014 to honor the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr. A panel of former players — Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler — will select eight finalists, four from each conference. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December.

