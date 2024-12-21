D-backs acquire 1B Josh Naylor from Guardians, who fill gap by adding Carlos Santana, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor on Saturday in a trade that sent right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi to the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians also received a competitive balance Round B draft pick in 2025. Cleveland moved quickly to fill the hole left by Naylor, agreeing with veteran free agent Carlos Santana on a one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The 27-year-old Naylor made his first All-Star team this season and hit a career-high 31 homers with 108 RBIs. He’s been Cleveland’s starting first baseman in each of the past three seasons and will become a free agent after the 2025 season.

