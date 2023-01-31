Curry has 38 points, 12 assists as Warriors top Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry had 38 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds to help the Golden State Warriors defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-120 for their third straight win. Curry made 8 of 14 3-pointers and 12 of 20 shots overall. Klay Thompson added 28 points and hit six 3s for the Warriors. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half for the Thunder. Josh Giddey had 21 points and Jalen Williams added 19 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder missed out on a chance to even their season record.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.