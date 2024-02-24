Cucho Hernández leads defending-champion Crew past Atlanta United 1-0 in season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — MLS Cup MVP Cucho Hernández picked up where he left off last season, scoring 27 minutes into the match to spark the defending-champion Columbus Crew to a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United in an opener. Hernández was in the right place at the right time, redirecting a deflection by Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan — on a shot by Diego Rossi — into the net. Patrick Schulte finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet for the Crew. Guzan stopped two shots for Atlanta United.

