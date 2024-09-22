Cucho Hernández has goal, assist after subbing in as Crew hold on for 4-3 victory over Orlando City

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Juan “Cucho” Hernández had a goal and an assist after subbing in to begin the second half and the Columbus Crew held off Orlando City 4-3. Columbus (16-5-8) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute and took it into halftime when Diego Rossi used assists from Christian Ramírez and defender Mohamed Farsi to score his 11th goal of the season. Ramírez scored six minutes into the second half for a 2-0 lead. Hernández gave the Crew a three-goal lead in the 71st minute with his 15th goal this season. Ramiro Enrique’s fifth goal of the campaign was unassisted and came in the 74th minute to get Orlando City (12-11-7) on the scoreboard.

