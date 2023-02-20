Cubs, RHP Michael Fulmer finalize $4M, 1-year contract

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have added Michael Fulmer to their bullpen, finalizing a $4 million, one-year contract with the right-hander. Fulmer played for Detroit and Minnesota last season, going 5-6 with 3.39 ERA in a career-high 67 appearances. He began the season with the Tigers and was traded to the Twins in August. Fulmer says conversations with former Cubs relievers Andrew Chafin and Daniel Norris cemented his decision to join the team.

