Cubs hand Padres 1st loss in 12 home games, 2-1 on Hoerner’s triple in the 10th

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner’s triple leading off the 10th inning drove in automatic runner Dansby Swanson, and the Chicago Cubs beat San Diego 2-1 on Tuesday night, handing the Padres their first loss in 12 home games.

Hoerner’s opposite-field liner to right-center off Yuki Matsui (0-1) rolled to the wall. Swanson scampered home and Hoerner slid into third headfirst ahead of the throw from center fielder Jason Heyward.

The Padres had runners on first and third with two outs in the bottom of the inning before Caleb Thielbar got three-time batting champion Luis Arraez to fly out to left to get his first save.

Ryan Pressley (1-1) earned the win in the matchup of NL division leaders.

San Diego slugger Manny Machado homered after two Cubs players dropped pop fouls during a nine-pitch at-bat against Shota Imanaga in the fifth.

Machado fouled off six pitches during his at-bat with two outs, including one down the right field line that Kyle Tucker dropped and a high pop behind home plate that third baseman Gage Workman dropped. Machado drove a 92-mph fastball to left-center for his second homer.

The Cubs tied it in the sixth on two singles and two sacrifice bunts, with Pete Crow-Armstrong getting an RBI.

Imanaga allowed four hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Padres starter Randy Vásquez also went five, allowing one run and seven hits.

Key moment

The Cubs intentionally walked red-hot Fernando Tatis Jr. in the 10th to get to Arraez. Tatis homered twice in the Padres’ 10-4 win on Monday night.

Key stat

It was the fifth time Machado had homered on the ninth pitch or later of an at-bat.

Up next

Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd (1-1, 1.59 ERA) and Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta (2-1, 1.59 ERA) are scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.