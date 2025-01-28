Cubs finalize trade with Astros for reliever Ryan Pressly

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have acquired right-hander Ryan Pressly and cash from the Houston Astros for minor league pitcher Juan Bello. Pressly likely slides into the closer’s role with Chicago, which is looking to go back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. He had a 3.49 ERA in 59 appearances last year while serving as a setup man for Josh Hader. The 20-year-old Bello went 4-5 with a 3.21 ERA in 22 starts for Class A Myrtle Beach last year. To make room for Pressly on the 40-man roster, Chicago designated right-hander Matt Festa for assignment.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.