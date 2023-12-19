Crosby moves into 13th on NHL’s all-time scoring list as Penguins overcome rally to edge Wild 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby’s 18th goal of the season broke a third-period tie and the Pittsburgh Penguins edged the Minnesota Wild 4-3. The Penguins blew a three-goal lead but recovered to win for the third time in four games. Crosby added an assist to move past Mark Recchi and into 13th all alone on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with 1,535 points. Jake Guentzel scored his 14th goal for the Penguins. Ryan Hartman, Jake Middleton and Vinni Lettieri scored for the Wild, who rallied from down 3-0 to briefly tie it before Crosby put the Penguins ahead to stay.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.